Notable Monday Option Activity: APA, DPZ, DLB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 29,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 18,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 3,237 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 323,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 700,105 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) options are showing a volume of 1,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 105,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of DLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 229,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of DLB. Below is a chart showing DLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

