Notable Monday Option Activity: ANTM, LRCX, KHC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 6,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 669,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 6,298 contracts, representing approximately 629,800 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 27,846 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31.50 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 4,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 486,300 underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANTM options, LRCX options, or KHC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

