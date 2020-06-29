Notable Monday Option Activity: ANTM, CPRI, ITCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Anthem Inc (Symbol: ANTM), where a total of 8,154 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 815,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of ANTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 199,300 underlying shares of ANTM. Below is a chart showing ANTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 23,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.1% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2020, with 5,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,200 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (Symbol: ITCI) saw options trading volume of 5,273 contracts, representing approximately 527,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of ITCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,400 underlying shares of ITCI. Below is a chart showing ITCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

