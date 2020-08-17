Notable Monday Option Activity: ANAB, DDOG, ABMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB), where a total of 945 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 179,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 470 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,000 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 24,517 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 28, 2020, with 10,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) saw options trading volume of 1,768 contracts, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,300 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

