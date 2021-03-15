Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, PVH, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 117,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 324.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,900 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 22,254 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 253.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,779 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,900 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 4,459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $860 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,600 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $860 strike highlighted in orange:

