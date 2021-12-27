Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 198,140 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 629.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3500 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 31,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3500 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 21,487 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 2,513 contracts, representing approximately 251,300 underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1735 strike put option expiring December 31, 2021, with 217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1735 strike highlighted in orange:

