Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, CSCO, ASPN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 256,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 893.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 21,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 136.4 million underlying shares or approximately 641.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 290,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) options are showing a volume of 8,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 340.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

