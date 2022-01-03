Markets
AMZN

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, CSCO, ASPN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 256,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 893.5% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3400 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 21,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 1.4 million contracts, representing approximately 136.4 million underlying shares or approximately 641.8% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 290,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) options are showing a volume of 8,258 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 825,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 340.2% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 242,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CSCO options, or ASPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN CSCO ASPN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular