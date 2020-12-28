Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 402,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 40.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 1196.7% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3300 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 31,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3300 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 7,234 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 723,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 260.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 278,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1395 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1395 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 26,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1800 strike call option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, CMG options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.