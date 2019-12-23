Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BA, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 111,657 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 367% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1810 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 5,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,500 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1810 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 182,707 contracts, representing approximately 18.3 million underlying shares or approximately 328.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 15,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 11,298 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 307% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 38,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

