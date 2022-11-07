Notable Monday Option Activity: AMR, ZM, TBK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 2,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 22,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Triumph Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBK) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of TBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of TBK. Below is a chart showing TBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

