Notable Monday Option Activity: AMR, ZM, TBK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR), where a total volume of 2,012 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,980 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 22,734 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.3% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 4,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Triumph Bancorp Inc (Symbol: TBK) options are showing a volume of 1,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.2% of TBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,200 underlying shares of TBK. Below is a chart showing TBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMR options, ZM options, or TBK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.