Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, PANW, WOOF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 3,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.7% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 259,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 14,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 21,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,600 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, PANW options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.