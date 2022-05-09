Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, PANW, WOOF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total of 3,291 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.7% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 259,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 14,591 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,200 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF) options are showing a volume of 21,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.4% of WOOF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,600 underlying shares of WOOF. Below is a chart showing WOOF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, PANW options, or WOOF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.