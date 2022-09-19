Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, CLR, CMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total volume of 1,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) saw options trading volume of 8,345 contracts, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And CareMax Inc (Symbol: CMAX) options are showing a volume of 1,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of CMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of CMAX. Below is a chart showing CMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMEH options, CLR options, or CMAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.