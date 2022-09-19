Notable Monday Option Activity: AMEH, CLR, CMAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH), where a total volume of 1,827 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 182,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.3% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,310 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,600 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) saw options trading volume of 8,345 contracts, representing approximately 834,500 underlying shares or approximately 73.2% of CLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of CLR. Below is a chart showing CLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And CareMax Inc (Symbol: CMAX) options are showing a volume of 1,603 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of CMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,100 underlying shares of CMAX. Below is a chart showing CMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

