Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, Z, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 335,683 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 33.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 53.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 81,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 19,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $61 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,200 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 13,792 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,700 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

