Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, LRCX, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 294,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 23,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, LRCX options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

