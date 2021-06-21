Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AMD, LRCX, NOW

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 294,800 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 36.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 23,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 7,788 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.5% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 10,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,300 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

