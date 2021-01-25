Markets
AMCX

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMCX, SPG, CRWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX), where a total of 8,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 826,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.8% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 962,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) saw options trading volume of 32,565 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 31,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.7% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,259 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

