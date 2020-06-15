Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AMCX, COST, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX), where a total of 6,638 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 663,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.9% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 830,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 267,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 22,626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

