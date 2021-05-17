Notable Monday Option Activity: AMC, NMIH, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 451,531 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 45.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 60.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 37,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

NMI Holdings Inc (Symbol: NMIH) saw options trading volume of 5,389 contracts, representing approximately 538,900 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of NMIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,700 underlying shares of NMIH. Below is a chart showing NMIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 11,131 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

