Notable Monday Option Activity: AMBA, RLAY, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 3,715 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 371,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 481,985 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) options are showing a volume of 4,985 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 498,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.2% of RLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 654,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of RLAY. Below is a chart showing RLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) saw options trading volume of 1,367 contracts, representing approximately 136,700 underlying shares or approximately 73.3% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 186,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
