Notable Monday Option Activity: AMAT, MDB, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 36,320 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $91 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 10,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $91 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,309 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 132,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 12,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

