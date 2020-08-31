Notable Monday Option Activity: ALXN, AMD, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total of 16,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 552,568 contracts, representing approximately 55.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 68,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 74,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALXN options, AMD options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

