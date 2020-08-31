Markets
ALXN

Notable Monday Option Activity: ALXN, AMD, DIS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total of 16,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,752 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,200 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 552,568 contracts, representing approximately 55.3 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 68,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 74,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 3,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,300 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALXN options, AMD options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALXN AMD DIS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular