Notable Monday Option Activity: ALRM, UNP, EHTH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alarm.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALRM), where a total of 1,884 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 188,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of ALRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 447,165 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,900 underlying shares of ALRM. Below is a chart showing ALRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) options are showing a volume of 9,345 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 934,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of UNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 208,900 underlying shares of UNP. Below is a chart showing UNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And eHealth Inc (Symbol: EHTH) saw options trading volume of 2,071 contracts, representing approximately 207,100 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of EHTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 494,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of EHTH. Below is a chart showing EHTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALRM options, UNP options, or EHTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.