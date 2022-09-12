Notable Monday Option Activity: ALNY, UPST, ICUI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ALNY), where a total of 6,842 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 684,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of ALNY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 861,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,400 underlying shares of ALNY. Below is a chart showing ALNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 57,170 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) options are showing a volume of 1,305 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 167,720 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALNY options, UPST options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
