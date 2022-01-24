Notable Monday Option Activity: ALB, PNC, NOC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total of 3,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 355,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 861,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC) options are showing a volume of 8,286 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 828,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 2,779 contracts, representing approximately 277,900 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, PNC options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
