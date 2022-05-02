Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ALB, C, MC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 5,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 546,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 144,861 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 22,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) options are showing a volume of 3,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 371,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.7% of MC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,880 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,100 underlying shares of MC. Below is a chart showing MC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular