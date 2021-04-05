Notable Monday Option Activity: AL, JBLU, SQ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), where a total volume of 7,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,600 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 65,121 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 32,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 67,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 7,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

