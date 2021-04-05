Markets
AL

Notable Monday Option Activity: AL, JBLU, SQ

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL), where a total volume of 7,486 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 748,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69% of AL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,600 underlying shares of AL. Below is a chart showing AL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) saw options trading volume of 65,121 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 32,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 67,829 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 7,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AL options, JBLU options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AL JBLU SQ

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular