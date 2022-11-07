Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, XOM, ISEE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 648,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 92,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 12,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

