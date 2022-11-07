Markets
AKAM

Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, XOM, ISEE

November 07, 2022 — 03:48 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 6,484 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 648,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.6% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 11, 2022, with 988 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 98,800 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 92,425 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 5,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,200 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE) options are showing a volume of 12,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, XOM options, or ISEE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AKAM
XOM
ISEE

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter