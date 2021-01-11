Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, WSC, FIVE

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 11,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 9,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 6,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

