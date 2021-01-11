Notable Monday Option Activity: AKAM, WSC, FIVE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM), where a total of 11,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of AKAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 391,600 underlying shares of AKAM. Below is a chart showing AKAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) options are showing a volume of 9,582 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 958,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.5% of WSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,000 underlying shares of WSC. Below is a chart showing WSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 6,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 605,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 907,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AKAM options, WSC options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.