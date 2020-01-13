Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AIMT, NKE, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AIMT), where a total volume of 4,276 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 427,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.1% of AIMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 914 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,400 underlying shares of AIMT. Below is a chart showing AIMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 27,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 2,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 33,527 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,800 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

