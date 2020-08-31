Notable Monday Option Activity: AIG, HRL, QCOM

Markets
AIG

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), where a total volume of 37,455 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 15,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) saw options trading volume of 6,838 contracts, representing approximately 683,800 underlying shares or approximately 51% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,400 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 47,893 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 04, 2020, with 6,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,400 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

