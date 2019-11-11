Markets
AGO

Notable Monday Option Activity: AGO, QCOM, ICUI

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 4,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.6% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 62,523 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 1,320 contracts, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, QCOM options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGO QCOM ICUI

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular