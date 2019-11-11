Notable Monday Option Activity: AGO, QCOM, ICUI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), where a total volume of 4,222 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 422,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.6% of AGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 536,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,900 underlying shares of AGO. Below is a chart showing AGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 62,523 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,900 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI) saw options trading volume of 1,320 contracts, representing approximately 132,000 underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of ICUI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 171,070 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,200 underlying shares of ICUI. Below is a chart showing ICUI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AGO options, QCOM options, or ICUI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.