Notable Monday Option Activity: AGN, GATX, SBUX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN), where a total of 86,449 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 379.2% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 23,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 6,027 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 602,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 256.9% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 100,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.3% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 13,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

