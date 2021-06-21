Markets
AGIO

Notable Monday Option Activity: AGIO, MRNA, AZO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO), where a total of 3,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 334,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 497,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 56,734 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 8,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,382 contracts, representing approximately 138,200 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 215,295 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 95 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

