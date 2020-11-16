Markets
AFL

Notable Monday Option Activity: AFL, BA, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 115,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 271.5% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 37,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 439,215 contracts, representing approximately 43.9 million underlying shares or approximately 237.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 70,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 27,180 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, BA options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AFL BA FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular