Notable Monday Option Activity: AFL, BA, FDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), where a total volume of 115,975 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 271.5% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 20, 2020, with 37,843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 439,215 contracts, representing approximately 43.9 million underlying shares or approximately 237.1% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 70,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 27,180 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 1,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AFL options, BA options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

