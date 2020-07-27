Notable Monday Option Activity: AEP, BKNG, MMM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), where a total of 20,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,868 contracts, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 15,957 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEP options, BKNG options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

