Notable Monday Option Activity: AEP, BKNG, MMM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP), where a total of 20,896 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of AEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,300 underlying shares of AEP. Below is a chart showing AEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 2,868 contracts, representing approximately 286,800 underlying shares or approximately 76.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 375,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 15,957 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEP options, BKNG options, or MMM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

