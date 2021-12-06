Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ADTN, CCL, SAIC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adtran, Inc. (Symbol: ADTN), where a total volume of 1,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 172,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of ADTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of ADTN. Below is a chart showing ADTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) saw options trading volume of 221,018 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 13,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC) options are showing a volume of 1,099 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 109,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of SAIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,600 underlying shares of SAIC. Below is a chart showing SAIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADTN options, CCL options, or SAIC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

