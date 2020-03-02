Markets
ADT

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADT, DAL, RCL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total of 7,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 53,367 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 28,225 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADT options, DAL options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADT DAL RCL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular