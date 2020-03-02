Notable Monday Option Activity: ADT, DAL, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total of 7,940 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 794,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6.80 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.80 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 53,367 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 28,225 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADT options, DAL options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.