Notable Monday Option Activity: ADT, AAPL, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ADT Inc (Symbol: ADT), where a total volume of 63,343 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 389.8% of ADT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 24,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of ADT. Below is a chart showing ADT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.3 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 366.6% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 70,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) saw options trading volume of 145,425 contracts, representing approximately 14.5 million underlying shares or approximately 253.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 4,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,400 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

