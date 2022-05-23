Notable Monday Option Activity: ADSK, KTB, HON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK), where a total volume of 11,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB) options are showing a volume of 3,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of KTB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 609,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,100 underlying shares of KTB. Below is a chart showing KTB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 21,884 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,900 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADSK options, KTB options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

