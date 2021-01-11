Markets
ADI

Notable Monday Option Activity: ADI, EXEL, KBH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 11,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 12,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,000 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 5,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, EXEL options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADI EXEL KBH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular