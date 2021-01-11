Notable Monday Option Activity: ADI, EXEL, KBH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI), where a total volume of 11,041 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,800 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Exelixis Inc (Symbol: EXEL) options are showing a volume of 12,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.1% of EXEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 6,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,000 underlying shares of EXEL. Below is a chart showing EXEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 5,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,600 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADI options, EXEL options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

