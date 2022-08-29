Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, ALGN, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 16,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 6,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,100 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ALGN options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.