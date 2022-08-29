Notable Monday Option Activity: ADBE, ALGN, PVH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 16,402 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 02, 2022, with 1,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 4,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 499,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 703,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 6,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 651,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,491 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,100 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ALGN options, or PVH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

