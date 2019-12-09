Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: ACN, SGMO, OLLI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN), where a total of 12,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.7% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 3,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,300 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SGMO) saw options trading volume of 10,017 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 76% of SGMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,300 underlying shares of SGMO. Below is a chart showing SGMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI) options are showing a volume of 8,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 804,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,000 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACN options, SGMO options, or OLLI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

