Notable Monday Option Activity: ABBV, U, GRWG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV), where a total of 31,929 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 28,247 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 10,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 11,985 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 156,800 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

