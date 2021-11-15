Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AAPL, PYPL, TLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 899,765 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 90.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 134.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 67.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 131,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.1 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 274,980 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 27.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 28,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Telos Corp. (Symbol: TLS) options are showing a volume of 6,143 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 614,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.6% of TLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 473,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of TLS. Below is a chart showing TLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

