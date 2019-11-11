Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AAP, DHI, DXC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 7,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 741,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.5% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,659 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,900 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 20,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And DXC Technology Co (Symbol: DXC) saw options trading volume of 16,604 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of DXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares of DXC. Below is a chart showing DXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

