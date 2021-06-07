Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: AAP, COST, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total of 12,243 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 949,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,300 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 26,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 125.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 2,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 22,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

