Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, XOM, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total of 552,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.6% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 52.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring November 13, 2020, with 35,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) options are showing a volume of 311,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.9% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 43,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 59,025 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.4% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 8,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,500 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

