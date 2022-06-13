Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, XOM, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 268,094 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 24,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 208,328 contracts, representing approximately 20.8 million underlying shares or approximately 76.7% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 15,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 21,397 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $357.50 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $357.50 strike highlighted in orange:
