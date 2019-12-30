Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, STZ, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL), where a total volume of 28,060 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 4,186 contracts, representing approximately 418,600 underlying shares or approximately 43.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 957,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 5,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

