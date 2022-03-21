Notable Monday Option Activity: AA, MOS, MEDP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA), where a total of 54,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 3,792 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 379,200 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 74,312 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 7,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,300 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medpace Holdings Inc (Symbol: MEDP) options are showing a volume of 1,990 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 199,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of MEDP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 369,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,100 underlying shares of MEDP. Below is a chart showing MEDP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

