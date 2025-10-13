Notable London-Based Investment Manager Takes a Big Step Back From UnitedHealth Stock

Key Points

Sold 465,744 UnitedHealth Group shares; estimated trade value of approximately $140.86 million, based on the average share price for the quarter

Post-trade position: 139,226 shares, valued at $48.06 million

The position now accounts for 0.47% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On October 10, 2025, Sarasin & Partners LLP disclosed a significant reduction in its UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) stake, selling 465,744 shares in an estimated $140.86 million trade.

What Happened

Sarasin & Partners LLP disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 10, 2025, that it sold 465,744 shares of UnitedHealth Group. The estimated trade value was approximately $140.86 million, based on the average share price for the quarter. Following the sale, the fund reported holding 139,226 shares.

What Else to Know

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its UnitedHealth Group stake to 0.47% of 13F assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $1.02 billion (10.0% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:NVDA: $828.58 million (8.1% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:AMZN: $570.02 million (5.6% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $556.62 million (5.46% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

NASDAQ:META: $456.06 million (4.5% of AUM as of September 30, 2025)

As of October 9, 2025, UnitedHealth Group shares were priced at $367.69, down 37.8% over the last 12 months. UnitedHealth shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 52.52 percentage points over that same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $422.82 billion Net Income (TTM) $22.09 billion Dividend Yield 2.43% Price (as of market close 2025-10-09) $367.69

Company Snapshot

UnitedHealth Group offers health benefit plans, pharmacy care services, healthcare management, and technology-enabled health solutions primarily through its UnitedHealthcare and Optum segments.

The company generates revenue by providing insurance premiums, healthcare services, pharmacy benefit management, and data analytics solutions to a broad range of clients. Primary customers include employers, government entities, individuals, and healthcare providers across the United States.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a leading diversified healthcare company with a large national presence and integrated business model. Its scale, broad service offerings, and ability to integrate insurance, pharmacy, and technology solutions characterize its business model. The company delivers comprehensive healthcare services to a wide range of clients.

Foolish Take

Needless to say, this was a major sale of UnitedHealth stock by investment manager Sarasin & Partners. All told, Sarasin sold over $140 million worth of UnitedHealth shares, reducing their overall stake in the company by more than 75%.

Adding further context to the sale, UnitedHealth stock has taken it on the chin over the last 12 months. Shares have logged a total return of (39%), while the S&P 500 has registered a total return of 14%. In short, UnitedHealth has been a stock market dog. Indeed, among the 30 stocks that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average, UnitedHealth is the worst year-to-date performer.

However, it's not all doom and gloom for the company. Its fundamentals remain impressive. Total revenue grew 5.6% from this same point last year to $423 billion. Moreover, since hitting a multi-year low on August 01, UnitedHealth shares have rallied by 50% -- potentially signaling that market sentiment has finally begun to shift.

Everyday investors should remember: Sometimes, institutional investors can get it wrong, too. Could this be one such case? Only time will tell.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC under Form 13F regulations.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividend payments divided by the stock's price, shown as a percentage.

Pharmacy Benefit Management: Services that manage prescription drug programs for health plans, employers, or government entities.

Integrated Business Model: A structure where a company combines multiple related services or operations under one organization.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

